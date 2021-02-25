Tom Holland’s Spider-Man stint ends with Spider-Man: No Way Home

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film is sadly Tom Holland’s last appearance in the franchise under contract.

In an interview with Collider, Holland said that he’ll return in a heartbeat if the studios want him back as Spider-Man.

“[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey,” he said.

Seeing that it may be his last outing as Spidey, the third Spider-Man installment is going to be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

While there’s no news about the movie plot, we know that old foes are returning for a face-off.

Jamie Foxx is reprising his Amazing Spider-Man 2 role as Electro and Alfred Molina is also reprising his Spider-Man 2 role as Doc Ock.

This means two universes of the Spider-Man movies helmed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This probably means viewers might get to see other characters from both universes played by Maguire, Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone.

If it all pans out, Spider-Man: No Way Home is indeed going to be an exhilarating ride.