Megan Fox drinks fiance’s blood after engagement proposal

AFTER almost two years of dating, Megan Fox is officially engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly. The actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram account.

Along with a clip of the proposal itself, Fox shared her reflections on the couple’s journey to engagement.

“Somehow a year-and-a-half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote, in a moving heartfelt tribute.

The actress continued: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

The engagement post has since garnered a lot of support and praise, with many congratulating the pair.

However, many users have also expressed their shock over the engagement post. In particular, over the starlet’s closing caption “and then we drank each other’s blood.”

One user wrote: “Megan knows Jennifer’s Body was just a movie, right?”, and another followed suit: “you did what now?”.