Wan Azizah fans guests at wedding dinner

THE Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was seen in a viral video fanning guests at a wedding dinner she was invited to recently.

The video posted on TikTok by @wanruff depicted Dr Wan Azizah going around the wedding guests seated around the bride and groom fanning them with her signature hand fan.

“She is actually one of the bridesmaids of the bride but she makes sure everyone is fanned,” @wanruff said in his post.

He also thanked her for coming to the wedding dinner.

The TikTok video had garnered over two million views with netizens taken in by her caring gesture.

One netizen pointed out that Wan Azizah’s outfit worn to the reception was also worn 12 years ago when she came to visit the netizen’s mother at her house in Johor.

“Her outfit worn was the same one I recall her wearing 12 years ago when she came to Johor to see my mother,” the netizen said.

“She is out there fanning everyone. That is so sweet of her,” a netizen commented.

“The Prime Minister’s wife and the Queen are very motherly,” another netizen added.

“Wan Azizah and her fan are inseparable,” a netizen said.