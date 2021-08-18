Whatsapp to get new features

WHATSAPP users should prepare for a whole new slew of features to make the app a more interactive and fun experience. As detailed in the Daily Express recently, there are five new features to look out for, some of which have already been available to both iOS and Android users for the past few weeks, and some which are set to roll out soon. Joinable calls

This feature was initially rolled out in late July, and allows users to join group video and voice calls after they have already begun, similar to Zoom or Google Meet calls. It is a useful addition to have, considering how group video calls have become an increasing part of our lives. To make it even smoother, WhatsApp added a new call info screen to show who’s already on the call and who was invited but hasn’t yet joined.

Smart Switch

For users who are switching between Android and iOS devices, this feature makes backing up and moving your chat history and files from one system to the other a whole lot smoother. It will be coming to all Samsung phones that run Android 10 or higher in the next few weeks, followed shortly by all Android and iOS devices. Multi-device support

For the first time, people will be able to use WhatsApp on their laptops or PCs, without needing an active phone! Aside from opening the service up to a whole new market, this also allows people to continue to be able to use WhatsApp Web even after their phones ran out of battery or were switched off. All messages and data including stickers, new contacts and starred messages will be shared seamlessly between devices.