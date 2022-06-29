Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to welcome first child

SOUTH Korean newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who met while filming the 2019 hit drama series Crash Landing On You, are expecting their first child together.

Son broke the exciting news via Instagram on Monday. The actress wrote, as translated from Korean to English: “Today I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I’m still stunned, but I’m living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement.

“We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life.”

The couple tied the knot in March at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Gwangjin, South Korea. For health reasons, their wedding was limited to family and close friends only.

They spent their honeymoon in the United States, in Hawaii, California, and New York last April. Pregnancy rumors involving the actress first began to circulate about a month ago.

Best wishes to the happy couple!