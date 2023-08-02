James Cameron revisits ‘Titanic’ for 25th anniversary

IT IS almost impossible to overstate the cultural impact that Titanic had upon the world when it was first released in 1997. Its breathtaking visual effects, tearjerking romance between Rose and Jack (played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio), and of course, the unforgettable theme song by Celine Dion which topped international music charts for months, all contributed to the film’s record-breaking US$1.8 billion worldwide box office gross. The record stood for well over a decade, and was only broken by Avatar (2010), which happened to be directed by the same man who helmed Titanic – James Cameron. Cameron would eventually re-release Titanic in 3D in 2012 to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the real-life Titanic. Now, the visionary auteur is once again bringing a newly ‘remastered’ version of the film to global audiences to coincide with the 25th anniversary of its original release, this time in both 2D and 3D HDR. The film’s arrival in theatres around Valentine’s Day also pays tribute to the love story between Rose and Jack. theSun was given the opportunity to speak to Cameron for five minutes via Zoom, and we decided to ask him for his thoughts about his most iconic work.

Q: Considering that you already released a 3D version over a decade ago, what was it about the current technology that made you decide to revisit the film again? A: “Well, really the aggregating principle here is the 25th anniversary, the silver anniversary of a movie that has [an] evergreen quality in global culture. We released the 3D version 10 years ago, it was very successful. What we found out from that release was that a lot of people who had a nostalgia for the first time they saw the movie, if they’d seen it in theatres previously, and there was a lot of curiosity from younger viewers about what this whole Titanic thing was all about. “And so, I guess we’re feeling a decade later, a lot of that might still be true, and releasing it on Valentine’s Day I think addresses the romantic quality of the film, and might appeal to a younger audience who hasn’t seen the film in a movie theatre, maybe hasn’t seen the film at all, but certainly hasn’t seen the film in a movie theatre, because it hasn’t been available for over a decade. “And of course, we brought it up to the absolute state of the art of today by releasing it in [Dolby] Atmos Sound, which is the new 27-channel that’s available in a lot of systems these days. It looks good, or better, than it ever has; it looks absolutely gorgeous. “It’s also one of those movies that you want to see in a theatre, and I think right now, at this moment in history, where we’re coming from just having been shut inside for two or three years, [people] are just now coming back to the cinema ... [and] Titanic is one of those films that’s guaranteed to be a greater experience in a movie theatre than if you just see it on video.”

Q: Why do you think the film has remained so iconic over the years? Is it the spectacle, the performances, or the way the story was told? A: “I think it’s hard to say it’s one thing or another. I think absolutely, if I had to rank the experience of the movie, I would put the emotion first. You know, you can have a beautiful movie that doesn’t make you cry, but this film – certainly, a lot has been made about [the young female] audience crying. Okay, fine. What about the older male audience that was crying as well? And they can try to revise history and say they didn’t, but they did. “So it’s a powerful emotional experience and it seemed to be that in every culture around the world ... So, that won’t have changed. That emotional reaction won’t have changed, it’ll still be there. And certainly it’s a more emotional experience, and a more spectacular experience in a movie theatre. “And so we’ve got a whole decade now of people who haven’t had a chance to see it in a movie theatre, either they know it from before or they may be curious about it. So, I definitely think it’s a worthwhile experience.”