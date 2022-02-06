Jisoo becomes hairstyle icon after Snowdrop role

WHEN it comes to style icons in K-Pop, one of the hottest celebrity influencers right now is none other than BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Case in point: the star has recently shown that even her choice of hairstyle can cause a flood of fans to want to imitate her.

The hairstyle in question is the one she sported in her recent series Snowdrop. In the show, Jisoo had a hairstyle that is parted in the middle and then curled out to make subtle waves.

Recently, a hair salon in Seoul called revealed that a lot of customers asked to have their hair styled like Jisoo. The hairdressers believed it was a hairstyle that suits nearly everyone’s face type.

It seems as though no matter what Jisoo does, she truly cements herself as a style icon, and her beauty definitely shines to the extent that everyone wants to know what it feels like.