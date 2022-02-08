LOTR’s TV series teaser trailer incoming

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the first teaser trailer for the TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 13.

Set to debut worldwide on Prime Video on Sept 2, The Rings of Power is the rare streaming series to earn a major promotional cycle more than six months before its debut, as Amazon spent roughly US$465 million (RM1.9 billion) on the first season.

That amount is on top of the US$250 million (RM1.05 billion) the company spent to secure the rights to the series from author J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate.

The show will be set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings book trilogy, in the Second Age of Middle Earth.

The series’ cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards and countless others.