THE high-flying aviation and travel industry has gone through some extreme turbulence since the pandemic broke out.

A comeback for airlines and the hospitality industry looks a long way off, further than many other businesses.

Facing bleak prospects, enterprising employees and business owners are seeking alternative sources of income.

In fact, many players have taken swift action to diversify their services to adapt to the new reality. Some have started their own business, while others have decided to work on expanding their services.

Staying alive is the priority, as closures and pay cuts continue to roil the sector.

Four intrepid industry pros detail their inspiring journeys, where they have evolved and innovated in times of crisis.

The pandemic has drastically changed the nature of business for many local enterprises. Hence, in a time of crisis like this, it is crucial to adapt and grow as things continue to evolve – as the saying goes: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”