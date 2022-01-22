Netizens call for change after horse’s death in K-drama

AN animal cruelty scandal is brewing within the K-drama industry.

Earlier this week, a behind-the-scenes video went viral showing a stunt from the KBS period drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won.

During the filming of a scene involving a horse, the script required the actor to fall off the horse while it was at full gallop. In order to bring the scene to life, production staff tied wires to the horse’s legs and pulled on them to cause it to fall on purpose.

This resulted in the dramatic and heart-stopping image of the horse flipping forward onto its head, an act which also apparently caused injuries to the actor, who reportedly was not properly equipped for the stunt.

When the video was first revealed, concerned netizens were stunned by the graphic imagery, and launched petitions demanding to know the condition of the animal.