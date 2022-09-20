Precision and quality above all

On Aug 5, Star Academy held their Kuala Lumpur Guinness Perfect Pour at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya. Bar staff from different restaurants, bars, and pubs in Klang Valley gathered to learn how to do the Perfect Pour as well as compete to win a trip to an all-expenses paid trip to St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland, where Irish brewer Arthur Guinness first started brewing the world-known stout over 250 years ago.

After a two-year hiatus, they’re back with an immersive and interactive experience in understanding the origin, ingredients and serving rituals to master the perfect Guinness pour.

The programme started bright and early in the morning (ironically for the bartenders), and everyone was split into two groups for two different sessions.

In my group, we were escorted into Room 2 first, also known as Heineken Malaysia’s Sungei Way Brewery, where we learned about the 7Cs, the 6 steps for the Perfect Pour, and the Guinness Pouring Competition.

The 7Cs is a set of quality standards designed to help deliver great looking and great tasting Guinness Draught from the tap, and they are Correct Gas, Correct Temperature, Clean Lines, Clean Glassware, Counter Visibility, Consistent Freshness, and Crafted Presentation.