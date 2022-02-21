Singapore actress Elizabeth Lee volunteers as vaccine nurse

JUST like here Malaysia, our neighbours down south have been relying on medically-trained volunteers to help administer Covid-19 vaccines, and it was recently discovered that some Singaporeans may have had their jabs administered by a Mediacorp actress.

The news came to light when actress Sora Ma shared her vaccination experience on social media, and revealed that the nurse who injected her was none other than her colleague Elizabeth Lee, who recently became a household name thanks to her role in the drama Live Your Dreams.

Lee is actually a qualified nurse, and comes from a family of medical professionals. In an interview with 8days.sg, she said that she had signed up as a volunteer with the Singapore Ministry of Health and has been administering vaccines for the past eight months, in between filming for dramas.