Stars gather to honour music greats

TAYLOR SWIFT delivered a captivating performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021. The 31-year-old serenaded Carole King, a four-time Grammy award winner, while former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z and Paul McCartney paid homage to the Foo Fighters. The ceremony also honoured Tina Turner and The Go-Gos,
Obama, who spoke via video, called the 23 time Grammy winner JAY-Z “the embodiment of the American dream” due to his journey from living in a poor New York neighbourhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.
The 51-year-old looked overwhelmed by the tributes which included one from comedian Dave Chappelle. “That’s a lot. Trying to make me cry in front of all these white people!” he joked.
JAY-Z added: “Growing up we didn’t think we could be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad.”
Swift opened the show with a pop version of Will You Love Me Tomorrow. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson sang A Natural Woman to honour the singer-songwriter, King, who the led the audience in a sing-a-long of her hit You’ve Got a Friend.
The ceremony that took place in Cleveland, Ohio was filled with A-listers including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban.
Christina Aguilera led a medley of Turner’s biggest hits. The 81-year-old singer, who was unable to attend the ceremony, delivered her thanks via video.
The 2021 ceremony will broadcast on HBO on Nov 20.