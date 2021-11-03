Stars gather to honour music greats

TAYLOR SWIFT delivered a captivating performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021. The 31-year-old serenaded Carole King, a four-time Grammy award winner, while former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z and Paul McCartney paid homage to the Foo Fighters. The ceremony also honoured Tina Turner and The Go-Gos,

Obama, who spoke via video, called the 23 time Grammy winner JAY-Z “the embodiment of the American dream” due to his journey from living in a poor New York neighbourhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

The 51-year-old looked overwhelmed by the tributes which included one from comedian Dave Chappelle. “That’s a lot. Trying to make me cry in front of all these white people!” he joked.