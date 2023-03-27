Super Junior’s Siwon joins Earth Hour

THE world’s largest conservation campaign, Earth Hour, took place last Saturday, with businesses, organisations and the public turning of their lights for one hour to show their commitment to protecting the planet.

Among the celebrities taking part were Super Junior member Siwon, who joined a live relay hosted by WWF Korea.

On the livestream, Siwon talked about protecting the earth along with Hong Jungwook, the chairman of WWF Korea, and broadcaster Ahn Hyunmo.

He called on the public’s participation in Earth Hour and the conservation of Earth, saying: “The one and first step is important to the response to climate crisis. With this opportunity, I will try and practice (such conservation practices) more, even if it’s a small effort, for the Earth.

“If the many people who are watching this broadcast could participate, I hope the participation could double next year and triple the year after next.”

Siwon is no stranger to social causes. In 2019, he was chosen as Unicef regional ambassador for East Asia and Pacific.