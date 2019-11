MAISON G.H. Mumm has given its iconic cuvee, the Mumm Grand Cordon and the Mumm Cordon Rosé a complete makeover, in an unprecedented champagne bottle design like no other.

The stunning facelift is the most innovative design in the Maison’s history; as it boldly introduces a champagne bottle without the traditional label.

The iconic red sash of G.H. Mumm has been indented directly onto the glass bottle as a tribute to the symbol of France’s highest civilian award, the Legion d’Honneur which has been emblazoned on every bottle of Mumm champagne since 1876.

The Mumm Grand Cordon is crafted from 300 Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier base wines sourced from over 100 different crus to slowly age in the Maison’s cellars for 20 months.

The result of the ageing process throws notes of lush aromas of ripe peaches, apricot and pineapple, further enhanced by hints of vanilla, caramel and honey.

Upon the first sip, the champagne unleashes intense and complex flavour profiles of fresh fruit and caramel that continue into a long, lingering finish. It’s ideal as an aperitif, savoured with a meal of white meat or fish, or shared as a toast for the ultimate celebratory occasion.

The Mumm Cordon Rosé, on the other hand, challenges convention to offer a refreshing antidote to the floral and sweet fruit flavours of traditional rose champagne.

It uses Chardonnay grapes for elegance and minerality, Pinot Meunier grapes for roundness and balance, and up to 14% distinctive and bold red Pinot Noir wines, sourced from some of Champagne’s most prestigious villages.

On the nose, there’s fresh strawberries, cherries and redcurrants with a swirling undercurrent of vanilla and caramel, revealing hints of summer fruits, yet with an unexpected arrow of precision running right through to the long savoury finish. It’s the perfect drink for a sunset chill out with friends.