HAVING built a good reputation in offering quality tertiary education, South Korea further proves to be a more affordable option when it comes to tuition fee compared to traditional destinations for higher learning such as America or the United Kingdom.

The language barrier in mastering the Korean language, by being able to write and read Hangul has not stopped many from pursuing this pathway.

Having his eyes set on getting a degree from one of the prestigious Korean universities, Adlan Rashdan Saiful Adli consumed much of Korean pop culture prior to enrolling in the Foundation in Science and Technology for Korean University (Pre Korea) programme at Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Information Technology (UniKL MIIT).

UniKL MIIT is known for its strategic collaboration with various renown university partners in South Korea since 2011. Such collaborations have resulted in various activities such as academic programmes, scholarships, conferences, joint-project supervisions, exchange of lecturers, staff and students, Edu-Tourism and many more.

For the past five years, UniKL Pre-Korea students have been participating in the annual Korean Speech Contest, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Malaysia.

Open to Korean-speaking Malaysians and foreigners living in this country, the objectives of the contest are to encourage the use of the language among non-native speakers, to evaluate the participants’ Korean language proficiency and to promote South Korea.

Recently, Adlan Rashdan bagged the Advanced Level Category First Prize in the 2019 Korean Speech Contest for Secondary School and College Students of ASEAN that took place in Busan, South Korea, where he competed against others from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“The other contestants were equally good. They sounded very much like native Koreans and I did not expect to win the contest,” he said after winning, claiming that it has been an invaluable experience that boosted his confidence.

For more information, visit www.unikl.edu.my, call 03 2175 4146/ 4135/ 4187), or send an email to mhafize@unikl. edu.my