MSU formulates own hand sanitiser

MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) has gone a step further in the fight to break the Covid-19 chain of infection by producing its own hand sanitiser and to meet soaring demand against dwindling supply.

Formulated to one of the two recommended standards by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the MSU hand sanitiser contains moisturising glycerol and 75% alcohol.

For use on campus and at the adjacent MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) Specialist Hospital, and distribution to MSUrians staying on at The Residence and surrounding accommodations during the nationwide movement control order (MCO) period, the hand sanitiser is a collaborative effort by MSU’s Science Lab, School of Pharmacy (SPH), and Purchasing Department.

Washing the hands with warm water and soap remains the gold standard for hand hygiene but in the absence of either, hand sanitisers provide the best protection against disease-causing microbes.

Alcohol is a regular key ingredient in hand sanitisers as it effectively kills germs. Most alcohol-based sanitisers contain between 60% and 95% of alcohol.

Alcohol-free hand sanitisers regularly substitute the alcohol content with benzalkonium chloride, a quarternary ammonium compound able to reduce microbes, albeit not as effectively as alcohol.

Earlier, MSU had bagged several gold awards for its hand sanitiser Betelnizer and anti-fungal cream Dermacol, two of the University’s betel-based research products awaiting commercialisation.

MSU is a top international university focused on delivering quality human capital across national as well as global critical-need areas.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes in Medicine, Engineering, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Information Sciences, Education & Social Sciences, Business Management and Professional Studies, Hospitality & Culinary Arts, and Music & Fashion meet stringent standards of local as well as international bodies.

Accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the UK-based Accreditation Services for International Colleges (ASIC), the Netherlands-based Accreditation Council for Engaged and Entrepreneurial Universities (ACEEU), and the Japan-based Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), MSU has also been rated by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MoHE) and ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE).

Rated Tier-5 for Excellent University on MoHE’s SETARA, MSU ranks at #1 in Malaysia for graduate employability, with 98.7% of its graduates securing employment within six months of convocation.

On QS, MSU has been rated 5 Stars in Teaching, Facilities, Graduate Employability, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness; and ranks at the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities and Top 200 among Asia’s best universities.

Winner in the Private University category of the Malaysia Entrepreneurship Award, MSU is ACEEU’s first in Asia to be recognised as an Entrepreneurial and Engaged University.

For further information on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, contact the Engagement & Enrolment department at 03–55216868 for online counselling or log onto www.msu.edu.my.