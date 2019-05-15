Your guide to a brighter future

WITH so many choices of study available today, high school students are spoilt for choice and seem to be a dilemma in selecting their path of study. But fear not in selecting a course at Disted College (Disted), which offers a variety of post-secondary education options, as students gain all-rounded tertiary education and practical experience through its 21st century teaching and learning approach.

At Disted, students can choose Diploma programmes across a wide variety of fields from accounting, business studies, computing and engineering, multimedia production, mass communication, hotel management, and F&B management. All these provide necessary skills and knowledge to hone job-focused competence in future work fields.

Disted also has a business diploma where students have the option to pursue a Dual Award Diploma, in partnership with the prestigious UK Business & Technology Education Council (BTEC). With the BTEC Higher National Diploma (HND), graduate students can move on to Year 3 of any relevant degree programme at selected UK universities. There is also the option to articulate into Year 2 of a 3+0 UK Staffordshire University business programme at Disted.

Graduates can choose three major options - accounting and finance; international business management; or marketing management. Those interested can enrol now for the upcoming September intake.

Apart from business degree programmes, Disted also offers degree programmes in psychology. This is made available due to the partnership with HELP University, a pioneer in psychology studies among private institutions in the country. Moreover, HELP University is also one of the largest and most established undergraduate psychology education programme providers in Asia. Students can come to Disted to learn from experts in their fields. Additionally, they can be assured of the teaching quality and assessment as the programme syllabus and structure is similar to that at HELP University. HELP also sets the coursework components, exams, marking and approval of examination results.

The reason for students to consider studying at Disted is because it promotes student-centred learning and demands a higher order of thinking skills. These largely help in preparing students for their careers, the industry, and their future at large. Well structured education pathways also help students gain recognition and open doors to opportunities in both Malaysia and abroad.



For more information on programmes offered at Disted College, call 04-2296 579 or visit its Open Day on these dates - May 11 and 12; 18 and 19; 25 and 26.