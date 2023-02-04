5.8-magnitude offshore earthquake occurs near Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara

JAKARTA: A magnitude-5.8 offshore earthquake occured near West Nusa Tenggara province at 3.40 pm local time today but there was no tsunami potential.

According to the country’s geophysics agency BMKG, the epicentre was about 70 kilometres northwest of Bima City and the tremor occurred at a depth of about 29 kilometres.

Light vibrations were felt in the city and its surrounding areas including in Makassar, Dompu, Labuan Bajo, Sumbawa Besar and Sumbawa Barat.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake so far. - Bernama