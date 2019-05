BUDAPEST: Hungary said Thursday it has dropped plans for administrative courts after sharp criticism by the EU and rights groups who said they would give the authorities too much influence over the judicial system.

The European Commission has already taken steps against Poland and Hungary over judicial reforms their governments say are necessary but which it believes undermine the rule of law and civil society, contrary EU standards and obligations.

“The government has decided to suspend indefinitely the introduction of the administrative court system,“ government spokesman Gergely Gulyas said.

Gulyas said the decision was taken because the plans “have got caught up in European and international disputes.”

The Venice Commission, which advises the pan-European Council of Europe rights body, has said the planned new courts would allow the justice minister too much influence over the judicial system.

Human rights groups said the courts were a serious threat to the rule of law in Hungary. — AFP