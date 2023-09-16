Reports: Explosion in Lima leaves at least 15 people injured

MOSCOW: At least 15 people, including two children, have been injured in an explosion that took place at a nightclub in the Peruvian capital of Lima, reported Sputnik quoting Peruvian media on Saturday.

The cause of the explosion, which occurred in the San Juan de Lurigancho district, is believed to be an explosive device, the RPP radio reported.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, the radio added. The attack may have targeted a music band scheduled to perform at the nightclub, the police said.-Bernama