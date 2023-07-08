Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party joins Pheu Thai to form new coalition

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party today announced that it is joining Pheu Thai Party in the attempt to end the political gridlock and form a new government, almost three months since the May 14 general election.

Bhumjaithai Party leader, Anutin Charnvirakul said the party accepted Pheu Thai’s invitation on three condition - the new coalition would not amend Article 112 or lese-majeste law, they would not form a minority government, and the Move Forward Party (MFP) would be excluded from the new coalition.

“Bhumjaithai Party and Pheu Thai will seek support from other political parties and Senators to form a majority government,” Anutin said at a joint press conference here today.

On a similar note, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said the two parties would seek to form a government with the support of other political parties.

Pheu Thai won 141 seats in the General Election, making it the second largest winner after MFP which won 151 seats, while Bhumjaithai won 71 seats.

Together, Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have a total of 212 seats.

“It will be the base for the formation of new government. The coalition is looking to MPs, senators, and other political parties for support in forming a government that can effectively manage the country and address the people’s problems,” Cholnan said.

Cholnan urged political parties to support Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate – real estate magnate, Srettha Thavisin and reiterated that MFP would not be included in the new coalition.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters gathered outside Pheu Thai’s headquarters to express their anger when Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announced their new coalition.

Bhumjaithai is a strong proponent in legalising the use of canabis for medical purposes in Thailand.

After the general election, MFP and Pheu Thai formed a coalition with six other parties, collectively securing 312 seats of the 500-seat House of Representatives. However, during the parliament vote on July 13, MFP’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to muster enough support to be elected as the new prime minister.

A procedural vote six days later ruled that he could not be nominated a second time, ending Pita’s quest to be prime minister. Following this, Pheu Thai took over the responsibility to lead the coalition.

However, the coalition collapsed on Aug 2after Pheu Thai announced a new coalition without MFP. - Bernama