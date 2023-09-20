UK’s King Charles begins first state visit to France

MOSCOW: King Charles III of the United Kingdom will travel to France on Wednesday for his first state visit since acceding the throne last September, reported Sputnik.

The 74-year-old British head of state will be accompanied on the three-day trip by his wife Camilla, the 76-year-old queen consort. They will visit Paris and the French wine capital of Bordeaux.

In Paris, the royal couple will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe together with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The heads of state will then have a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace followed by a state banquet at Versailles.

King Charles is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the French Parliament and meet with British and French business leaders before departing for Bordeaux, where he will meet with UK and French military personnel and have a tour of a vineyard together with the queen consort.

The trip was rescheduled from March amid large-scale protests sparked by a controversial French pension reform. Buckingham Palace said it will highlight the strength of the UK’s ties with France, “demonstrating the many ways the two countries are working together”.-Bernama