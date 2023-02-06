US sanctions Sudan’s warring sides

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced sanctions on Sudan’s warring factions for threatening the peace, security and stability of the African country, reported German news agency (dpa).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced measures to promote “accountability for the actions” committed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The US would impose visa restrictions on individuals “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Sudan’s democratic transition”.

The actions were in response to SAF and RSF’s violations of the obligations they undertook in Jeddah, Blinken said. Last month, delegations from the two sides met in the Saudi city and agreed to protect the civilian population and enable humanitarian aid.

The violations included “looting, occupation of and attacks on civilian residences and infrastructure, use of aerial bombardment and artillery, attacks and prohibited movements, and obstruction of humanitarian assistance and essential services restoration”, Blinken added.

“We stand ready to pursue additional measures and continue to remain deeply engaged with the parties to work towards unhindered humanitarian assistance, silence the guns and restore the peace, security and stability of Sudan.”

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four companies generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan, it said.

The companies were affiliated with the “two embattled forces that are fuelling the ongoing conflict in Sudan”, the OFAC said.

“Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,“ Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“The United States stands on the side of civilians, against those who perpetuate violence towards the people of Sudan.”

A long-simmering power struggle in the country in the Horn of Africa escalated violently on April 15. The army under the command of de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is fighting the paramilitary units of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The two generals seized power together in 2021, but later fell out.- Bernama