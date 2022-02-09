Affin Bank forms partnership with NCIA to foster the growth of SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd and Affin Islamic Bank Bhd has exchanged a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) at the official event launch of the Kedah Rubber City (KRC) in Padang Terap, Kedah on Monday.

The collaboration with NCIA aims to foster the economic development and sustainability of start-ups

and SMEs in the northern region. Supported by rebate on interest by the government, NCIA was

established to promote and accelerate the development of the Northern Corridor Economic Region

(NCER), which includes Perak, Perlis, Penang and Kedah, into a world-class economic region,

technology hub and a choice of destination for investment, work and living. It is also responsible for the implementation of strategic and sustainable socio-economic developments within the area.

“We are committed to work in tandem with NCIA to boost NCER’s economic potential by offering attractive banking facilities to significantly support and nurture the northern region SME scene. As it is our goal to become the “bank of choice” for SMEs and start-ups alike, this strategic collaboration is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our capacity as a progressive bank in addressing the financial needs of SMEs inclusively, while stimulating and enhancing the economic and social development of SMEs from various industries across NCER”, said Affin Bank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali.

“With over 20 branches and four business centres located in the northern region, Affin

Bank, with its tagline of “Always About You”, is confident in efficiently demonstrating its abilities to serve the thriving unserved and underserved segments within NCER,” he added

“This strategic collaboration between Affin Bank and NCIA under the entrepreneurNCER

programme this year will benefit about 1,000 micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs

throughout the 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan),” said NCIA chief executive Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.