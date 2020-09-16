CIMB branches, auto financing centres to open on two weekends

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd will open all branches and auto finance centres nationwide over the weekends of Sept 19 and 20 as well as Sept 26 and 27 in order to facilitate continued financial support to customers, upon the expiry of the six-month loan moratorium on Sept 30, 2020.

CIMB branches will be operating from 9.30am to 1pm over both weekends. Meanwhile, CIMB auto finance centres will be open from 9am to 1.30pm for two consecutive weekends starting from Sept 19.

In a statement, the group said the weekend opening hours was to provide assistance and enable borrowers to have a face-to-face discussion to better understand the payment assistance options, including those eligible for enrollment into CIMB’s targeted assistance programme (TAP) and borrowers who were not directly impacted by the pandemic but require payment assistance.

In addition, starting mid-September, CIMB will be sending out letters and emails to all borrowers who have not contacted CIMB to remind them of the commencement of installments in October.

Since early August, CIMB has proactively engaged 330,000 individuals and 10,000 SMEs who were potentially most affected by the impact of Covid-19.

Since then, CIMB has approved close to RM5 billion worth of CIMB’s TAP and other payment assistance for over 25,000 individual customers. In addition, CIMB has approved over RM2.5 billion worth of CIMB’s Targeted Assistance Programme for SMEs, close to RM700 million under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Special Relief Fund (“SRF/ SRF-i”) and additional relief facility (CIMB BRF/BRF-i) of RM300 million.