PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd aims to grow its logistics sector revenue with the addition of new road tankers, curtain sider trailers and dumper trucks to its logistics arm FGV Transport Sdn Bhd, which offers inland transport, multimodal transport, courier services and warehousing.

Its CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the division is instrumental in its supply chain network as it is the biggest palm products transporter in the nation with a fleet of nearly 500 trucks (tanker, cargo, courier) and 14 nationwide hubs, inclusive of five main depots and nine sub-depots.

He stated that the group is determined to expand the logistic business in line with the industry’s demand for a reliable and efficient logistics provider.

“Our service is not just transporting from point A to point B, but we offer a team of experienced professionals in logistics and transportation management with state of the art vehicle tracking system to monitor the movement of the trucks and delivered products,” said Haris in a statement today.

This month saw FGV Transport’s acquisition of 15 units of 45 feet curtain sider trailers to cater to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, as part of the expansion effort.

It revealed that the trailers could transport up to 22 pallets with a capacity of 20MT or 40MT depending on the type of products, and it is strategically located in the group’s depot in Shah Alam and Port Klang, Selangor, Pasir Gudang, Johor, and Kuantan, Pahang.

By the end of the year, the logistics arms plans to add another 15 units to its fleet.

With the additional trailers FGV aims to tap into the petrochemical segment particularly for specialty chemicals including resin, high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene and urea.

Apart from that FGV has also acquired 15 units of dumper trucks this month, to fulfill the requirement of logistics business in port areas.

The group elaborated the trucks could transport between 18 metric tonne and 20 metric tonne of goods such as palm kernel expeller, fertiliser, palm kernel shell, raw sugar and corn from ports to warehouses and vice-versa.

In response to the government’s B20 mandate it has also added five new trucks for the transportation of palm methyl esther (PME), that is used in biodiesel.

With the addition, it will have a total of nine PME trucks with an estimated capacity of 350 metric tonnes, which will be ready to go by end-July 2020.