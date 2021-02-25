Juwai IQI to develop technology hub in Malaysia in Q1’22

KUALA LUMPUR: Asian real estate technology group Juwai IQI plans to develop a technology hub in Malaysia, in line with the government’s MyDIGITAL initiative to attract RM70 billion investment in digitalisation by 2025.

The group said the hub will be at Millerz Square in Kuala Lumpur, with plans to move in during the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022).

Co-founder and group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said the Millerz Square project is like a township in itself, with retail, residential and office space that offers the team convenience with nearby serviced apartments and hotels.

“We are making Kuala Lumpur our headquarters for global research and development (R&D), and we have another team in Shanghai, which remains a base for R&D for China.

”With offices in both locations, we have our roots firmly embedded in two of the deepest pools of technology talent in the world,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer Surina Shukri said Juwai IQI’s move to Kuala Lumpur gives a clear endorsement of investors’ confidence in Malaysia.

“The company’s commitment to create more than 1,000 jobs is testament to the high level of digital skills and capabilities of our Malaysian workforce,” she said.

MDEC chairman Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said Malaysia has attracted RM345 billion investments so far, creating close to 185,000 jobs, mostly from multinationals that have opened up their global business services and regional operations in the country.

“Malaysia is on track to become the ‘Heart of Digital ASEAN’, a testament to its differentiated value proposition that focuses on the needs of companies who are looking to land and expand in ASEAN and beyond,” he added. -Bernama