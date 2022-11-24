PNB launches ASN Sukuk, minimum RM10 investment

PORT DICKSON: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), a wholly owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), on Nov 24 launched a fixed-income unit trust fund, ASN Sukuk, in conjunction with the Malaysian Unit Trust Week (MSAM) 2022.

PNB group chairman Tun Arifin Zakaria said the new variable price fund focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of sukuk with 80% to 99% of its net asset value (NAV) exposed to the asset class, including Government Investment Issues (GII).

He said the move to introduce its first sukuk fund was in line with PNB group’s effort to expand its suite of product offerings to cater to the growing needs of Malaysian investors, especially risk-averse investors seeking sustainable medium to long-term income.

“The ASN Sukuk targets risk-averse investors who favour stable and sustainable medium- to long-term income.

“With the latest addition, ASNB now offers products ranging from fixed price funds, equity funds, mixed asset balance and conservative funds and fixed income fund,” he said when officiating the MSAM’s launch here on Nov 24.

ASNB CEO and executive director Muzzaffar Othm\an said the new fund’s features include a minimum RM10 investment with additional investment as low as RM1.

He said beginning Nov 25, investors would be able to subscribe online to ASN Sukuk through the myASNB portal and mobile app, ASNB agents’ Internet banking facilities or via over-the-counter at all ASNB branches and agents nationwide.

“The initial offer price of the fund is set at RM1 per unit during the 21-day initial offer period until Dec 15, 2022,” he added.

Muzzaffar said the ASN Sukuk is a product that is suitable for the current economic environment that is recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For now, we will launch ASN Sukuk to lower risks, and this is the best time for people to begin investing,” he added.

The seven-day MSAM 2022 event starts on Nov 24, and participating companies include Maybank Bhd, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd.

The event is expected to see an estimated 150,000 visitors and includes various investment education activities and exhibitions from PNB companies, ASNB agents, regulatory bodies and government agencies.

It also offers many attractive prizes totalling RM1 million to lucky visitors, including a Hyundai Kona e-Lite electric vehicle. - Bernama