$!Gimme coffee! 10 beloved TV characters who drink way too much coffee

Coffee addiction is very real. There are many people who can’t even start their day without it. The love of coffee has created a coffee culture in cities around the world, and even spilled onto our screens as well. In conjunction with World Coffee Day, here are some fictional characters that should probably cut down their coffee intake. Manny Delgado | Modern Family

Manny Delgado is a sophisticated adult trapped in a child’s body. He enjoys the finer tastes in life, and it’s not a surprise to find that he also happens to be a coffee connoisseur. In several scenes, Manny can be seen sipping from an espresso cup. If he were a real life character, Manny’s coffee appreciation could lead to a full on coffee addiction. Philip J. Fry | Futurama

Philip J. Fry is one of the biggest couch potatoes you’ll ever see on television. However, a tax rebate on coffees energised Fry enough to get himself 100 cups of coffee. The massive dose of caffeine allowed Fry to save everyone from a burning building. However, no one knew it was Fry who saved them because they could only see an orange blur. Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler & Phoebe | Friends

The six friends are always lounging about in Central Perk, and they even have a couch all to themselves. Joey even pointed out that they spent more time drinking coffee in Central Perk than at their workplaces. It’s safe to say that the group has guzzled down lots and lots of coffee over the years. Dan Humphrey | Gossip Girl

In order to deal with the constant drama in his life, Dan Humphrey certainly needs a good cup of coffee o start his day. Sometimes he even drinks a cup of coffee while taking a walk around New York City. Apparently, Dan Humphrey in the Gossip Girl books drinks way more coffee than his TV counterpart. Spencer Hastings | Pretty Little Liars

Spencer Hastings loves a good, strong espresso so much that her friends turn down the coffee she makes because it’s just too strong for them. There were also times when her friends tried to put her on her coffee ban albeit unsuccessfully. Regardless, Spencer definitely needs a caffeine boost, especially when she has to stay up late to put clues together in order to find ‘A.’ Penny | The Big Bang Theory

Penny needs a good cup of java before she can deal with her nerdy neighbours and friends. The queen of hangovers also ingeniously turns to coffee the moment she wakes up from an all-night bender. Penny also slyly used coffee to coax a date into her apartment once. Gale Boetticher | Breaking Bad

With all the laboratory equipment on hand, it seemed inevitable that Walt’s cohort, Gale Boetticher, would use it to brew coffee at some point. He even took the art of brewing coffee to the next level in one scene in which he talked about the right conditions to create perfectly flavoured coffee. Caroline Forbes | The Vampire Diaries

Caroline Forbes is an overachiever, so she always has her trusty take-out coffee. Even when she got turned into a vampire and had to adapt to a blood diet, she never gave up coffee. Ever. Jane | Rizzoli and Isles

Jane Rizzoli works long hours as a detective for the Boston Police Department and as an instructor at the FBI Academy. Naturally, she gravitates towards coffee like a moth to a flame. Once, her close friend Maura Isles tried to stop her from over-caffeinating, but to no avail. Captain Kathryn Janeway | Star Trek: Voyager

The captain of the USS Voyager is addicted to coffee and is not afraid to say it. That said, it’s nice to know that coffee still exists in the future. Captain Janeway can be seen with coffee cups of different shapes and sizes. She once declared coffee as “the finest organic suspension ever devised”, and credited the drink for her victory against the Borg. Tweek | South Park

Tweek is a nine-year-old who’s hooked on caffeine. This pretty much explains why he’s always shaking, twitchy, gritting his teeth and living in a state of paranoia. His parents’ solution to keep him calm is to give him more coffee. At this rate, coffee is his blood and it’s keeping him alive. Nancy Botwin | Weeds