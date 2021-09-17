$!Popular Mid-Autumn myths and legends

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival or Lantern Festival, comes with many interesting legends which still captivate the imagination of many young children today. Here are some of the favourite tales told during family reunions on this special festive day.

The story of how the Moon Goddess, Chang’e, came to be is the most popular legend told each year. A long time ago, there were ten suns in the sky. The extreme heat on Earth made it hard for many people, especially farmers, to plant and harvest crops.

One day, a skilled archer named Hou Yi decided enough was enough, and raised his bows to the heavens to shoot down the suns. He managed to shoot down nine suns.

For his heroic deeds, the goddess Xiwangmu rewarded him with an elixir of immortality, a prize typically reserved for immortals who achieved enlightenment. If a person drank the elixir, they would ascend to heaven and become a god.

Since the miraculous elixir was only enough for one person, Hou Yi did not want to abandon his wife Chang’e for the sake of immortality, so he entrusted her to keep the elixir safe.

One day, while Hou Yi was out hunting, his apprentice named Pengmeng broke into the house and demanded that Chang’e hand the elixir over.

Knowing she couldn’t defeat Pengmeng, Chang’e swallowed the elixir out of desperation. Upon realising what she had done, she decided to fly to the Moon so she won’t be too far from Hou Yi on Earth.

A heartbroken Hou Yi missed her a lot and he often stared up the moon every night. He thought of how lonely Chang’e must have felt.

To keep her company, Hou Yi laid out her favourite food every night without fail, until the day he died. The tradition still continues today with people leaving annual offerings to Chang’e, the Moon Goddess, during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A modern retelling of the legend of Chang’e is told in the animated film, Over the Moon.

The Legend of the Jade Rabbit