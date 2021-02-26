Covid-19: 2,253 cases, 11 deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 2,253 new Covid-19 cases today, which brings the total number of cases recorded in the country to 295,951 to date with 27,994 being active cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that out of the total, seven were imported transmissions involving three Malaysians and four foreigners.

Selangor had the most cases today with 633, followed by Perak with 545 cases.

Johor reported 276 cases, Sarawak (250), Sabah (129), Kuala Lumpur (122), Penang (93), Kelantan (73), Negri Sembilan (68), Kedah (25), Pahang (21), Malacca (13), Perlis (four) and Terengganu with one case.

Putrajaya and Labuan were the only states that did not report any new Covid-19 cases today.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported today; four from Selangor, three from Kuala Lumpur, two from Sarawak and one each from Sabah and Johor.

Eight of the deceased were Malaysians and the remaining three were foreigners.

This brings the death toll to 1,111 cases which is 0.38% of all cases to date.

In terms of recoveries, 3,085 patients were discharged today, meaning that the total number of recoveries stands at 266,846 which is 90.2% of total cases.

Noor Hisham also added that 201 patients are in intensive care with 93 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 new clusters were reported today by the Health Ministry, which means there are now of 493 active clusters remaining.

Noor Hisham said that out of the 10 new clusters, four are in Selangor (Bukit Putra, Jenjarum road, Teknologi Emas and the Persiaran Freesia construction site).

Johor reported two new clusters (Simpang Tiga Muar and Mega Satu road) and a cluster each were reported in Sabah (Merotai Besar), Penang (Genting Terang), Kelantan (Kampung Telekong) and Perak (Kampung Colombia).

Out of the 10 new clusters reported today, eight involved the workplace whilst two were community clusters.

However, 16 clusters were terminated today which brings the total number of clusters which have ended to 628.