Govt allocates RM60.6m for OKU: DPM

KUANTAN: The federal government had allocated RM60.6 million until last January to help 175,156 registered people with disabilities (OKU), under the allowance scheme for OKU employees, assistance for bedridden OKU patients and aid for unemployed OKU, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

This, she said, reflected the government’s concern for the OKU, as well as proof that they were never neglected.

“This year, through the 2019 Budget, the government has allocated RM129.8 million for the Social Welfare Department to enhance services and programmes for the OKU.

“The allocation included for services at seven institutions that include Taman Sinar Harapan (TSH) Homes For OKU, Sheltered Workshops for OKU, Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre (PLPP), Disabled Child Care Centre (Taska OKU) and Community Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK).

“For the 554 PDK nationwide alone, the government has allocated RM91.6 million,” she said.

She said this when opening the Pahang-level ‘Santuni Rakyat’ programme at Berjaya Megamall here, which was also attended by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, who is Kuantan MP.

Dr Wan Azizah said for Pahang alone this year, the federal government had allocated RM3.7 million to assist the 11,002 registered OKU in the state.

She urged parents and guardians who have yet to register the OKU under their care to do so to benefit from the various assistance provided by the government for the group.

“The OKU have to be registered not only for purpose of them receiving the aid, but also to ensure the presence and needs are taken into account,” she said.

She also urged the private sector to provide employment opportunities for the OKU.

“The participation of the OKU in the employment market is significant because it does not only provide them with a source of income, but also part of their process of rehabilitation and socialisation,” she added. — Bernama