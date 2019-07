TUARAN: Over 60 ha of reserve land for six villages in the district is adversely affected following intrusions by irresponsible quarters who excavate soil from the land to develop a nearby cemetery site since two years ago.

The reserve land in the hilly area near Kampung Ulu Bakut and Bukit Giling was for the residents of Bukit Giling, Kauluan, Tambulaong, Tambalugu, Bakut and Dansangai.

Kampung Bukit Giling headman, Siani Lipat, 58, said that the intrusion of the reserve land had resulted in the disappearance of a large part of the hilly area after earth was excavated to develop a cemetery site belonging to a private sector company nearby.

“The intrusion has taken place for the past two years and until today the irresponsible act is still going on thus expanding the area intruded into.

“The effort to the residents of Bukit Giling and Kauluan to prevent the intrusion was futile, when the perpetrators are still at it,“ he said when met by Bernama here today.

It is understood that the activity had also resulted in serious land erosion which had also damaged the gravity water catchment system of the nearby villages.

“The intrusion has been reported to the relevant government agencies such as the Land and Survey Department, Department of Environment and the Tuaran District Office for action but to no avail,“ he said.

“The residents are wondering why the activity cannot be stopped whilst the damage to the reserve land is clearly seen,“ he said.

“I hope the government will take action against the intrusion quickly to save the reserve land and the environment from destruction,“ he added. — Bernama