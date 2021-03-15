Minister’s aide injured in road accident

PETALING JAYA: A senior private secretary to a minister broke his nose and cheekbone after being involved in a road accident at KM14.6 of the North-South Expressway heading towards Damansara in an accident early this morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that the initial investigation found that the 12.30 am incident was believed to have occurred after the 47-year-old victim who was driving a Proton X70 hit an iron object in the middle of the road.

“The iron object may have fallen from a passing lorry because during the incident no construction work was being carried out in the area. The victim lost control of his vehicle and hit the guardrail on the left,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said that the victim was later sent to a private hospital for treatment. His car suffered frontal damage.

He appealed to anyone who saw the incident or has information on it to contact traffic investigation officer Inspector Mohd Al Rassid Borhanudin at 019-9905570 or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters’ operations room at 03-79662176.- Bernama