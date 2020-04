GEORGE TOWN: The Unesco world heritage site here is now under alert after two cases of the Covid-19 were detected at Mutiara Heights in Jelutong.

Jelutong MP R. S. N. Rayer, who confirmed this, said the health authorities were now discussing whether a disinfection exercise needed to be carried out in the area because of its close proximity to town and the high density.

The area has about 525 units which are owned and leased generally by the working class community.

Rayer urged the residents there to comply with the directive by the public health authorities, adding that every resident needs to cooperate with the measures to fight Covid – 19 such as social distancing and personal hygiene as well as donning protective surgical masks and gloves.

Penang is listed in the moderate orange zone of 114 cases as of Sunday, including one death.

The victim was linked to the Sri Petaling tabligh religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

A spokeman for Mutiara Heights said there has been no official confirmation from the Health Ministry over the suspected cases.

“We were just informed not to allow outsiders to visit our units for now as investigations are underway to determine if there are infections.”

The residents are free to leave for work and there is no enhanced lockdown directive, the spokesman said.

Specialists from the Penang Private Medical Practitioners Society have urged the people to be vigilant as the movement control order (MCO) enters its fourth week since it was first imposed on March 18.

The doctors, who preferred not to be named, told theSun that besides observing the general guidelines to fight the virus, there is a need to boost their immunity levels by eating and exercising right.

“There is a need to prepare for what happens next as even if the MCO is lifted, the social lifestyle needs to change in the face of a contagious virus.”

A diet of fruits and greens as well as many home-based exercising are needed to prepare for the new norms which the world must adopt, the doctors said.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has meanwhile stepped up the handing out of immediate aid to those most affected by the virus outbreak.

He has distributed personal protective attire such as masks and sanitisers to the destitute group being sheltered at the Penang Caring Society Complex as well as food packages to the low middle income (B40) group.

Chow also urged the enterprises and small medium industries here to look up the portal of https://penanglawancovid19.com to query about the type of financial aid packaging and other forms of help which the state has prepared.