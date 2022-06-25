Euro hosts England thrash reigning champions Netherlands in friendly

LEEDS: England came from behind to thump European champions the Netherlands 5-1 on Friday in a friendly as they prepare to host the women's Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman's side produced a brilliant performance at Elland Road to lay down a marker ahead of the tournament which gets underway on July 6.

Lieke Martens headed the Dutch ahead midway through the first half, before star full-back Lucy Bronze levelled for the home team.

Sherida Spitse missed a penalty for the Netherlands early in the second period and the visitors then imploded.

Beth Mead put England in front for the first time and her follow substitute Ella Toone added a third.

Lauren Hemp pounced on a rebound to score just two minutes later and Mead doubled her personal tally late on to the delight of the crowd.

England will open the European Championship against Austria at Old Trafford in 11 days' time, before further Group A matches against a strong Norway side and Northern Ireland.

The Dutch kick off their title defence against Sweden in Sheffield and also face Switzerland and Portugal in Group C. - AFP