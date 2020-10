Soon it’ll be Christmas time again and Netflix is bringing the celebration early with a variety of films and TV shows for the whole family. From musical comedies to a magically festive romance, Netflix new holiday titles have just what you need to get a little cheer despite the trying year. First up, check out the list of movies below: 1. Holidate Premieres October 28

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table or stuck with awkward dates. But when they meet each other on a particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s ‘holidate’ for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With mutual disdain for the holidays and assuring themselves that they have no romantic feelings for each other, they make a perfect team. However, as the celebrations comes to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love. 2. Operation Christmas Drop Premieres November 5









Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig), who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew's adopted home. 3. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Premieres November 13

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and This Day performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. 4. The Princess Switch: Switched Again Premieres November 19













When Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia (Vanessa Hudgens) to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble! 5. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Premieres November 22









A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. The film features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. 6. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Premieres November 25