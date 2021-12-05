Turning on the television these days can sometimes be a mundane task. With the existence of streaming services, television may seem like the last medium to go to for the latest entertainment content. But Astro is changing all that. So forget all you know about TV of the past, and welcome the future of entertainment, where you can now get streaming services all in one place.
For the first time, Netflix is on Astro. That’s right! Astro is reimagining your TV experience by giving you the chance to stream all of your favourite shows on the TV and enjoy an unbeatable big screen experience. For those in love with the streaming and connected world, there is truly nothing better than the all-new Astro experience.
Here are four reasons why:
1. One stop for all things entertainment
It can be difficult at times to decide on what shows to watch, especially when you are watching with your family. Everyone in your family wants to watch their favourite shows. To make matters worse, you all share different tastes in entertainment!
But fret not, Astro has got you covered! With the all-new Astro Netflix package, you can now dictate and relish all the shows you love on Astro TV. Not a fan of superhero action movies, but enjoy Korean originals? No worries! Astro’s new packages designed for the streaming world allow you and your family to choose a variety of entertainment content from different global entertainment sources.
We are talking about the best global streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, HBO GO, iQIYI, TVBAnywhere+ and even live sports! You can find all these in just one place and watch them on up to 20 devices for just one price!
2. The show goes on (rain or shine)
Sometimes circumstances can get in the way of things. For instance, unseen circumstances like the weather can disrupt our television time. But do not let it hold you back anymore! Thanks to Astro’s new Plug & Play, you can now watch all of your favourite shows uninterrupted.
Bad weather? Not a problem! All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, and you are good to go! In fact, you can even play, pause and record anytime you want during your streaming. Astro’s Ultra Box allows you to store up to 200 hours of your favourite shows and movies.
3. Easy to install
Astro’s Plug & Play is a first of its kind as it allows users to enjoy both international and local content without a satellite dish. Hence, you don’t have to wait for a technician to install the dish and the box.
Instead, installation is now very simple, just plug the box into the TV and connect it to the internet. And voila! You can begin your journey of enjoying all of your favourite content.
It is that easy! If you are worried about the installation, the box does come with a simple tutorial video. The video walks users through the simple process of installing their Plug & Play box at their convenience.
4. Affordable and convenient
But what if you already have a Netflix account? That is okay! This is because the Plug and Play Box is well integrated with Astro & Broadband bundles. That means you get to enjoy even more savings and benefits when you upgrade to the new plan and get an Ultra or Ulti Box.
With great bundle deals to suit every budget, users can look forward to enjoying their favourite shows and content at a more affordable price. The activation for the Plug & Play Box is also free for existing customers, with a monthly subscription of over RM100.
So what are you waiting for? Sign up now! For more information, visit www.astro.com.my, call 03-9543 3838, or WhatsApp the same number with “GET ASTRO” to enjoy the all-new Astro experience today!