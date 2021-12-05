Turning on the television these days can sometimes be a mundane task. With the existence of streaming services, television may seem like the last medium to go to for the latest entertainment content. But Astro is changing all that. So forget all you know about TV of the past, and welcome the future of entertainment, where you can now get streaming services all in one place.

For the first time, Netflix is on Astro. That’s right! Astro is reimagining your TV experience by giving you the chance to stream all of your favourite shows on the TV and enjoy an unbeatable big screen experience. For those in love with the streaming and connected world, there is truly nothing better than the all-new Astro experience.

Here are four reasons why:

1. One stop for all things entertainment

It can be difficult at times to decide on what shows to watch, especially when you are watching with your family. Everyone in your family wants to watch their favourite shows. To make matters worse, you all share different tastes in entertainment!

But fret not, Astro has got you covered! With the all-new Astro Netflix package, you can now dictate and relish all the shows you love on Astro TV. Not a fan of superhero action movies, but enjoy Korean originals? No worries! Astro’s new packages designed for the streaming world allow you and your family to choose a variety of entertainment content from different global entertainment sources.

We are talking about the best global streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, HBO GO, iQIYI, TVBAnywhere+ and even live sports! You can find all these in just one place and watch them on up to 20 devices for just one price!