A director’s journey

BECOMING a director isn’t just about making movies, web series, commercials, or music videos. The opportunity to direct a project is not a given just because you have successfully completed a project in another medium. Transforming a passion into a profession requires creativity and the ability to do so with confidence at the exact moment when it is needed. It requires a lot of hard work and struggles. That’s exactly how it was for Siddarth Thevadason.

“I was into writing and filming but I didn’t know what was the exact word to this profession.” Siddarth told theSun. The first-time director started off as a junior assistant in 2007. He was introduced to the world of production by his friend Siva, and asked to participate in a film directed by the talented Indian director Vishnu Vardhan. Siddarth said: “I was just asked to be there because they needed more manpower and I thought it was just a contract-based job.” He later realised this was the beginning of a new journey, and he tried to make the most of it.

Following his good friend’s advice to learn as much as possible in three weeks without expecting much in return, Siddarth did his best. Towards the end of the shoot, he took his opportunity to exchange phone numbers with the director. “I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Vishnu again and traveled with him for three days. He was kind enough to give me important tips on how to become a skillful director and I learned a lot from him.”

Since then, Siddarth became passionate about directing and grabbed every opportunity to excel and learn. His friend Siva continued to introduce him to places to widen his knowledge.

“I took every chance, I became a writing assistant, location coordinator, and even a camera assistant. I wanted to learn as much as I can.” He explained, “[The years] 2007 to 2009 were a major turning point for me, I was given opportunities to [work] on documentaries and advertisement shoots.”

Siddharth continued working hard to build up a good career for himself. In 2011, luck came knocking on his door when he was offered the position of assistant director for a local TV station. Along the way, he met Dev, a cinematographer who wanted to make a film with Siddarth. Several attempts were made; however, the idea was thwarted by tight schedules and difficulties finalising talents for the movie, and Siddarth’s dream of directing a movie had to be put on hold.