A romance that tastes like cheap wine

THE film A Perfect Pairing is a rom-com about a wine-food critic who suffers from temporary amnesia and falls in love with the owner of a vineyard she despises. This straightforward story about a confident lady who finds love and purpose in Australia provides great entertainment, while appealing to our most wholesome emotions.

Lola, played by Victoria Justice, is working hard at her former job to progress to the post of Regional Sales Manager. Her supervisor acknowledges that she is excellent at what she does. However, things change suddenly when a co-worker steals one of her clients, and moves in on the boss. Lola, disappointed and enraged, decides to quit her job, create her own business, and go to Australia to win over this previously mentioned client.

Things do not go as she had hoped. Soon after, she finds herself working as a sheep rearer on the station, under the supervision of Max, played by Adam Demos. She will soon realise that this man is more than what she expected.

A Perfect Pairing is a sweet, enjoyable, and feel-good narrative, as one would expect from a rom-com. The film has an overall light-hearted tone that makes it delightful, and this is evident not just in the romance scenes between the main cast members.