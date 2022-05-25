$!Breaking away from traditional exercises

As the country enters the endemic stage of Covid-19, companies can be seen ordering their employees to return to the office, while Malaysians in general have been moving about more.

Where sedentary levels increased during the worst of the pandemic years from 2020 to late 2021, everything opening up is a good opportunity to start leading a somewhat more active lifestyle.

For those that are averse to just seeing the word “active lifestyle” and instantly thinking “exercise”, “gym”, “doing uncomfortable movements”, worry not.

There is an alternative, and it is called “NEAT”.

Sounds NEAT

While it has a fancy sounding acronym, NEAT is relatively easy to understand.

The term stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, and it refers to all of a person’s daily activity excluding exercises, hence the “Non-Exercise” portion.

These include walking from one point to another (even getting off the bed to walk to the bathroom), pacing in the kitchen while cooking, taking a pet outside, and even shaking your legs while seated.

If it involves you moving and not remaining still, it’s considered NEAT.

NEAT is also one of the factors that adds to a person’s total calories burned in a day.