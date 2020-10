SINCE the moment Daiyan Trisha first wowed audiences with her debut performance in the telefilm Dee (2013), she has continued to remain in the limelight thanks to her talent.

Not only is she one of the most prolific young actresses around, Daiyan is also a singer as well as a highly-sought after model.

She said: “I didn’t plan to be an actress or even a singer. But when I first started out, I realised I really liked singing.

“When I was much younger, my dad roped my sister and I into piano lessons. That gave me an early exposure [to art]. We took art subjects in school, and my mum used to be a student of theatre. Art has always been in our blood.

“Then I started doing covers and they gained some traction, and I kind of manoeuvred my way into the industry from there.”

She subsequently signed on to a talent management agency, and landed the title role in Dee, where she was not only required to act, but to sing as well.

Daiyan is also a poet. “I wrote 90% of my songs,” she said. “My mum (novelist Samsiah Mohd Nor) is a writer. I get that passion from her. I did not always know that I loved writing. For the last few years, writing has helped me cope with a lot of things that were happening in my life.

“I started my poetry course on Instagram (@tulisanbydaiyantrisha) which was just for fun. I did not realise that many people would follow it. I feel they can relate to me as a writer, as well as a singer-songwriter.

“I frequently write simple statements and poems. Any type of writing is fun for me whether it is poetry or a song. For me poetry can be a song or a song can be poetry.”