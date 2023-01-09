Family gets stuck inside lift for 45 minutes after it breaks down

HAVE you ever been in the situation when you have the irrational dread that the lift might simply get stuck? Talk about your worst nightmare coming to life. That is, in fact, what happened to a Malaysian family recently.

A woman shared on Facebook how awful and traumatising it was to be trapped in a lift for 45 minutes with her family and how, during the time, no one came to their aid for at least a minute.

Annie Kang said in the post that she and five other family members were stuck inside the lift for 45 minutes after it abruptly came to a stop. Additionally, the intercom button and emergency bell stopped working.

Moreover, hotline numbers printed inside the lift were then tried by the woman, however her calls either went unanswered or went directly to voicemail.

The nightmare started when Annie started feeling desperate, looking for a way out of the constraining surroundings when she finally heard a voice from the other side of the lift door.

Luckily, the lift’s door was finally unlocked by their technical staff after a nightmarish long uncertain wait.

We are relieved that Annie and her family were able to escape the terrifying situation, but we do hope that technical support teams and the security would respond more quickly the next time someone gets stuck in a lift.