$!Former religious affairs minister says penguins are ‘cute and halal’

FORMER religious affairs minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri recently stunned netizens with his answer to a question asked by Twitter user @maktabahab whether if penguin meat is halal to eat.

He replied to the Tweet by saying: “Cute and halal. However, some of its species are endangered and together we should protect these animals.”

His post sparked a heated discussion in the comment section.