Kind elderly couple collects parcels for neighbour

A GOOD neighbour is a beautiful blessing to ease your way into the community and would help you in times of need even if you insist on not burdening them with your troubles.

A woman has shared her elderly neighbour’s good deeds on her Facebook post, now deleted at the time of writing, who was taken aback by their considerate gesture of placing her parcel on top of the shared wall between their homes.

The neighbours have also gone above and beyond, helping her collect her clothes from the drying rack when it rains, which most neighbours would not do.

The woman, known as Asmawati said that the elderly couple living next to her house always helped collect her parcels and place them on their shared brick wall for fear they would get wet from the rain and possibly damage the items she bought.

“Residing in the house onto my left is an elderly Chinese couple. They’ve always helped me collect my parcels and would leave them on top of the brick wall we share.”

“There was once a runner who called me to inform me that my neighbour had collected my parcel for me, and he even sent me a photograph of my neighbour holding the parcel!” she said in her post, adding that she clarified with the runner that it was fine for the neighbour to hold on to the parcel.

Asmawati mentioned that she usually buys cat food online and each bag weighs around eight kilograms and despite the hefty weight, the elderly neighbours still insist on placing the parcel inside the house on the shared wall.

“Could you imagine when I buy food for my cat and a pack would be about 8kg? They would still collect it and put it on top of the brick wall we share,” she added.

Although she has expressed numerous times to her neighbours that they do not have to carry the package, as she is concerned for their safety as elderlies.

The neighbours then voiced their concerns, saying they were worried that if it rains and the parcel gets wet, the items inside would be damaged.

Asmawati also remarked that her neighbours maintain good hygiene habits and are very nice people, including their well-mannered children.

“They are so clean. Their child and the partner is nice too and always greets me. Even if our neighbours are not Muslim, we always have to treat them nicely,” she concluded in her post.