THE game of Popcat which has swept the nation saw some nail-biting moments – and left us with many sore fingers.

Within 36 hours of the news of the existence of the Popcat click game going viral on Friday (Aug 13), Malaysia was soaring in the leaderboard.

We reached number 2 by Saturday evening. In a surprising turn, Taiwan had doubled the amount of clicks almost overnight, seemingly sensing that its crown was in danger.

The competition heated up well into yesterday morning, with Taiwan still in first place with 14.9 billion clicks, while Malaysia was in second and chasing the top spot with 9.3 billion clicks. Former number 2, Finland, was stagnant in third place with only 5.4 billion clicks.

Suddenly, a dark horse emerged in the competition. Netizens in Thailand seemed to have gotten wind of the Popcat game as well, and from a starting position well within the Top 20, began blazing up the chart.

Malaysia was neck-and-neck with Thailand at one point to retain the spot for second, while Taiwan continued to cling desperately to its position at the top.

After a fierce war of clicks that lasted an entire day, the leaderboard this morning appears like this: