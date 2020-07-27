Varun Dhawan won admiration for spending time with niece

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan earned praise and admiration the other day just for his simple yet fun workout routine.
In the Instagram post, Varun could be seen lifting his brother’s daughter in place of weights during his Sunday workout.
He wrote in the caption, “Sunday workout.”
This was enough to make netizens and fans drool over the sweet ‘chachu-bhatiji’ (uncle and niece) bond.
A netizen commented, “So cute. Chachu goals.”
Another fan also found the both of them too cute and wrote, “Oh my heart.”
Fans of Varun Dhawan will see him starring opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.
The comedy film will be directed by David Dhawan, who earlier directed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.