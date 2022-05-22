Kourtney K and Travis Barker marry in Italy

LOOKS like newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to prove that black is the new black.

The couple landed in the picturesque seaside town of Portofino, Italy over the weekend for their wedding ceremony, accompanied by their families. Kardashian and Barker – who legally married last week in Santa Barbara in a small private ceremony – were seen walking around the Portofino streets on Saturday while wearing black ensembles.

Kardashian appeared to be dressed as a goth bride in a black mini dress with a black veil with blue lace trim, while Barker wore a black flowy robe paired with chunky boots.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also in their wedding best. Kim Kardashian showed off her newly platinum blonde hair in a fitted black dress with cross necklaces, sister Khloe wore a beige off-shoulder dress and younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner went for floral numbers to add a dash of colour.

The group were photographed while headed to a boat – Dolce and Gabbana’s Fatima yacht – to take them to a pre-wedding lunch reception at Abbey of San Fruttuoso, where the newlyweds were to receive a special blessing prior to their actual wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in Portofino.

This will be the third time this year the couple have said their “I dos” since they got engaged in October 2021 after dating for a year.

In April, the pair had a “practice wedding” complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn’t have a marriage license for the intimate affair.

The couple are also planning a reception in Los Angeles following their return from Italy.

Sources have said that the couple are “over the moon” over finally tying the knot, and look forward to enjoying their new future together with their children, two from Barker’s previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and three from Kardashian’s prior relationship with Scott Disick.