Lisa hopes for new Selena collab

BLACKPINK’S Lisa expressed her wish to work with Selena Gomez again after their successful collaboration last year for the song ice-cream.

Although the two did not meet each other at the time, as the song was recorded at different locations, they have communicated with each other since.

“I really want to see her again. If I can work with her again, I would love to,” admitted Lisa, during an interview with Audacy, a free broadcast and internet radio platform.

Surprisingly, Lisa also shares a similar fashion sense with the style-queen Selena.

Lisa and Selena wore the same pink crystal-trimmed Miu Miu dress on separate occasions.

Selena wore the dress when she appeared on a talk show The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, while Lisa appeared for a Chinese brand HuaGuoQingru Yoghurt Drinks advertisement and commercial last year.

Needless to say, the two looked radiant in the same dress!